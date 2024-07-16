Ex-HC judge withdraws from inquiry panel set up to probe KCR in alleged power sector irregularities

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Former chief justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy on Tuesday withdrew from the one-man Commission of Inquiry set up by the Telangana government to look into the role of ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in alleged irregularities in the power sector during his tenure.

The top court, which was hearing the plea of the former Telangana chief minister alleging bias against the head of the inquiry panel, was informed by the counsel of Justice (retd) Reddy that he does not want to be part of the commission.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra took note of the submission and permitted the Congress-led state government to substitute Justice (retd) Reddy in the Commission of Inquiry.

The top court took note of the submissions of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in the matter.

The counsel for Rao said the former judge addressed a press conference, making certain observations on the merits of the charges against K Chandrasekhar Rao without any inquiry.

The top court disposed of the plea of the former Telangana chief minister.

In a setback to Rao, the Telangana High Court on July 1 dismissed a writ petition filed by him seeking declaration of the constitution of a Commission of Inquiry to look into alleged irregularities in the power sector during the BRS rule as illegal.

In his plea, the former Telangana chief minister sought to declare the Telangana government's order constituting the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a judicial enquiry on the correctness and propriety of the previous dispensation's decisions on power procurement from Chhattisgarh by Telangana power distribution companies and construction of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and Yadadri Thermal Plant at Damarcherla by TS GENCO as illegal.

Rao, also known as KCR, sought that the continuation of Justice (retd) L Narasimha Reddy as the head of the commission be declared illegal. PTI SJK SJK NSD NSD