Ex-head of religious committee gunned down in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) A former president of a local religious committee was shot dead on Tuesday morning in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said.

The assailant, identified as Vivek Soni, has been arrested, they said.

SP Arvind Kumar Singh said the incident happened around 8 am when Manjit Yadav (50), the former president of ‘Hazaribagh Ramnavami Mahasamiti’, was coming out of his residence.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, Singh said.

“Yadav was in jail in connection with some criminal cases. He recently came out on bail,” the SP said.

Investigation is underway but prima facie, it appears that the killing was due to some dispute over a piece of land.

The supporters of Yadav blocked a stretch of the National Highway-33 at Zila Parishad Chowk for some hours, protesting against the murder.

Police later cleared the blockade. PTI CORR SAN RBT