1983-batch IAS officer Preeti Sudan appointed as new UPSC chairperson

New Delhi: The government has appointed former health secretary Preeti Sudan chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission after Manoj Soni resigned from the UPSC's top post early this month, according to an official order.

Sudan, currently a member of the UPSC, will take charge on Thursday.

"The President has... approved the appointment of Preeti Sudan, Member, UPSC for performing the duties of Chairman, UPSC with effect from August 1, 2024, till further orders or till April 29, 2025, whichever is earlier," the order dated July 29 said.

A 1983-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sudan has served in various capacities, including as Union health secretary for three years till July 2020.

The President has also accepted the resignation of Soni with effect from July 31, the order said.

Soni had submitted his resignation on July 4, it said.