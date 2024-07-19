Ex-Home Secretary P Amudha to head Tamil Nadu CM's public grievance redressal initiatives

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Senior IAS officer P Amudha will head 'Mudhalvarin Mugavari', a pet initiative of Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure the swift redressal of people's grievances.

Amudha, was the Home secretary, was transferred to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department as its secretary. A Government Order dated July 19 said Amudha shall hold full additional charge of the post of Special Officer, 'Mudhalvarin Mugavari', replacing D Mohan who has been transferred.

"She shall also function as Special Officer, 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' and other public grievances redressal schemes," Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said in the order.

On July 11, 2024, CM Stalin had launched the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' (CM with people - grievance redressal, by organising camps involving government departments) scheme's extension to rural areas.

The 'Mudhalvarin Mugavari,' initiative (integrated and inclusive public grievance CM helpline management system) was launched by the government. PTI VGN ANE