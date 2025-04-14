Ex-HP minister Virendra Kanwar gets ransom call, death threat; case registered

Una (HP), Apr 14 (PTI) BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Minister Virendra Kanwar Monday claimed he had received a ransom call demanding Rs 20-25 lakh and the unknown caller threatened to kidnap and kill him if the demand was not met.

Police said that after receiving a complaint from Kanwar in the matter, a case was registered and investigations initiated.

According to the complaint, the caller had introduced himself as Dharmendra from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh even though the True Caller app showed his name as Irfan Khan.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said a team of police personnel were trying to trace the accused with the help of the police's cyber cell.