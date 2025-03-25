Ex-Hurriyat leader Shahid Saleem denounces separatism, vows allegiance to India, Constitution

Srinagar: Former Hurriyat Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) chairperson Shahid Saleem has distanced himself and his organisation from separatist ideology, vowing allegiance to India and the Constitution.

"I am a loyal citizen of India and both my organisation and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India," he said in a note to the vernaculars press here.

Saleem said in his communication that he and his organisation have no sympathy for the ideology of All Parties Hurriyat Conference which "has not been able to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"I am a loyal citizen of India. My organization and I are not affiliated with any organization or association having an agenda that goes directly or indirectly against India and its interests. Both my organization and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India," Saleem said.

In March 2019, when IAS officer Shah Faesal quit bureaucracy and launched his own party by the identical name and style, Saleem had taken strong exception, saying his JKPM was launched on April 4, 2000 at the Press Club Jammu, and it became a constituent member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Faesal later withdrew his resignation and got reinstated to the service, and posted as deputy secretary in the tourism department in 2022.

In his media communication on Tuesday, Saleem wrote, "I, Shahid Saleem, Chairman JKPM do hereby solemnly declare... My organization as well as I have no connection or affiliation with either APHC(G) or APHC (A) or any of their constituents or any other entity pursuing separatist or similar such agenda.

"My organization and I do not have any inclination or sympathy for the ideology of APHC, which has not been able to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in the notice.

Saleem warned that any use of his name or that of his organisation with the APHC of either of its factions or constituents or any other entity pursuing separatist or similar such agenda will be liable to legal action.