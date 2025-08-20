Ex-IAS officer in J-K convicted for amassing disproportionate assets during service

Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) An anti-corruption court here on Wednesday convicted a former IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir for amassing disproportionate assets during his service.

The court of the Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption in Srinagar convicted the accused, Habibul Hassan Beigh, a retired IAS officer, who was a member of the special tribunal of the J-K government, in a case. He has been sentenced to an imprisonment of one year and a Rs 15 lakh fine, a spokesman of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

He said the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006 read with Section 12/14 of the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and other Provisions Act 1983 was registered on April 24, 1997 to look into the allegations that the said public servant has amassed huge property in the shape of movable and immovable assets during his service.

During the course of the investigation, the charges against the accused were proved beyond any doubt with oral and documentary evidence which was on record, the spokesman said.

The chargesheet of the case was presented on November 13, 2000 for judicial determination, he said.