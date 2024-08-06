Ex-IAS officer Kailashnathan to take oath as Pondy Lt Guv on Aug 7

Puducherry, Aug 6 (PTI) Retired IAS officer K Kailashnathan will take oath as the Lt Governor of Puducherry at a ceremony at the Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court D Krishnakumar will administer the oath of office to the new Lt Governor, official sources said.

Kailashnathan will be the 25th Lt Governor of Puducherry. The Union Territory has had only Lt Governors under additional charge since 2021 after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi left Puducherry.

Kailashnathan will be sworn in at 11.20 am tomorrow, they said. PTI COR ROH