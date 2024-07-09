Ex-IAS officer Manish Verma joins JD(U)

Patna, July 9 (PTI) Former IAS officer Manish Verma, a key aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, joined the JD(U) on Tuesday.

Verma, who took voluntary retirement from service a few years ago, was serving as the Additional Advisor to the CM.

He was inducted into JD(U) in the presence of a number of top leaders.

Verma hails from Kumar's home district Nalanda and also belongs to the Kurmi community. Apart from being loyal to the CM, he is closely associated with other JD(U) leaders.

He had been the district magistrate of Patna and Purnea districts. The CM had earlier nominated him as a member of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.