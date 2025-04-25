Ex-IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida takes oath as Odisha's Chief Information Commissioner

Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida Friday took oath as Odisha’s Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

Besides, ex-IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal, and Kalpana Pattnaik, an advocate of Orissa High Court, also took oath as the State Information Commissioners.

They were administered oath of the office by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by several dignitaries such as assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, ministers Suresh Pujari, Prithiviraj Harichandan and KC Patra, Odisha Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Satrughana Pujahari and State Information Commissioner Susanta Kumar Mohanty. PTI AAM NN