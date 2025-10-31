Ex-Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana, thanks Cong leadership

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet on Friday.

In a simple function held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oaths to the former Indian skipper in the presence of important leaders, including the CM.

Talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Azharuddin thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal for making him a minister.

"I am glad. I thank the high command. My supporters," he said.

With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers.

The former cricketer’s appointment to the ministry is seen as a crucial step as the Congress party has been fighting tooth and nail in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where over a lakh Muslim voters could play a decisive role.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota by the Telangana government in August last week. However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.

Azharuddin unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls.

There has been a request from the Telangana Congress to the senior party leadership to make Azharuddin a minister, as there was no representation for minority communities in the state cabinet.

AICC also approved Azharuddin’s name, Congress sources had earlier said.

Another Congress leader said the AICC may have shown inclination towards Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, where there is a large chunk of Muslim voters.

Asked on BJP's charge that he was inducted as a minister just ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Azharuddin said elections and making a minister are two separate things. He said it (making him minister) is the government's prerogative.

When asked what portfolio he would expect, Azharuddin said he would honestly work on whatever portfolio is given to him and work for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

Asked about senior BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's comments that cases filed against Azharuddin brought disrepute to the country, the former cricketer said he does not need certificates from anyone on patriotism.

"Kishan Reddy does not have knowledge. He can talk about anything. It does not matter much to me. I know who I am and how patriotic I am. I know what I have done for the country, and I don't need anyone's certificate," Azharuddin added. PTI GDK VVK VVK ADB