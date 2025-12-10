Ex-Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly to attend Tripura tourism festival

Agartala, Dec 10 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly, who is the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism, is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of Unity Promo Fest-2025 to be held at here on December 12, a minister on Wednesday.

The festival is an annual initiative by the Tripura government to promote the state's tourism potential to the global stage.

"The Unity Promo Fest-2025 began in Dhalai district on November 8 and has so far gained a good response from the people. Sourav Ganguly is set to attend the closing ceremony of the programme on December 12," Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference.

He said Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the closing ceremony while Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal will perform at the event at Swami Vivekananda Ground.

A total of 122 tour operators from 28 states will also join the event of the Unity Promo Fest-2025, he said, adding that 48 such operators attended the programme last year and held a session with the chief minister.

"This time, tour operators from Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan and Malaysia will be attending the programme. All of them will have a meeting with the chief minister," he said.

Chowdhury said the government has been trying to make a mark in the international tourism map by promoting the state's natural beauty, culture and tradition.

He added that the state recorded the second highest footfall of foreign tourists last year after Sikkim in the Northeastern region, quoting data of the Ministry of Tourism. PTI PS NN