Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur alleges death threat in Deoria jail

Deoria (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, currently lodged in jail in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, on Friday alleged that he has received a death threat and has sought to be produced before the court during the hearing on his bail plea, officials said.

Thakur on Friday submitted an application before the court of District Judge Dhanendra Pratap Singh, requesting that he be produced in person during the hearing on his bail plea scheduled for Saturday. The district judge has directed that the application be placed along with the bail petition, the officials said.

According to the application, a computer-typed piece of paper found outside Thakur's barrack contained abusive language and a threat to kill him. His counsel, Praveen Dwivedi, alleged that Thakur's life was in danger inside the jail.

Jail Superintendent Prem Sagar Shukla said Thakur had informed authorities about the threatening note found near his barrack. "The matter is being investigated," he said.

Former IPS officer Thakur has been lodged in jail since December 10, 2025, in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of an industrial plot. Proceedings in his bail matter have faced repeated delays, officials said.

On Friday, his counsel moved an application in the court seeking Thakur's presence during arguments. However, the court directed that the request be considered along with the bail plea on Saturday.

On Saturday, the court is scheduled to hear Thakur's regular bail plea as well as the anticipatory bail application of his wife, Nutan Thakur. According to the defence, Thakur wishes to be present in court to personally present arguments in both matters so that no factual aspect is overlooked.

Police and jail authorities said further action would be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry into the alleged threat.