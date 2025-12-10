Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody in 'fraud' case

Lucknow/Deoria, Dec 10 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged fraud and forgery case related to the allotment of an industrial plot in Deoria district in 1999 and was later remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a court, officials said.

Thakur was arrested in the early hours from the Maholi border in Sitapur district after being taken into custody by police in Shahjahanpur while he was travelling by train from Lucknow to Delhi, they said.

According to the police, Thakur allegedly misused his position as the then superintendent of police (SP) of Deoria to facilitate the allotment of an industrial plot by the District Industries Centre (DIC) in the name of his wife, Nutan Thakur, using forged documents, false names and addresses. The plot was later sold for alleged monetary gain.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Lucknow West) Vishwajeet Shrivastava said the case was registered on the complaint of Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Rajajipuram in Lucknow, under the Tal Katora police station.

"The complaint alleged that forged application forms, affidavits, treasury challans and transfer deeds were used for the allotment, while Amitabh Thakur, then posted as SP Deoria, allegedly provided protection and assistance by misusing his official position," the officer said.

An FIR was registered on September 12, under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, following which a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted by the DCP (West), police said.

During the investigation, documentary evidence was collected from Deoria district, verification of the alleged false identities and addresses was carried out in Bihar, and statements of witnesses were recorded, they added.

Senior officials said Thakur was detained earlier by the Shahjahanpur police in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after the Lucknow Police alerted them that he was travelling to Delhi by train. Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the local police intercepted the Lucknow-Delhi AC Superfast Express around 2 am and handed Thakur over to the Lucknow Police as he was required to be produced before a Deoria court.

Later in the day, Thakur was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari in Deoria, who sent him to 14 days' judicial custody.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Rajesh Mishra said a separate case in the matter was also registered at Deoria Sadar Kotwali under similar sections. He added that the complainant had earlier even written to the president of India seeking action.

The police said elaborate security arrangements were made in the court campus during Thakur's production, including barricading at the main gate.

While being taken to court, Thakur told reporters that he feared for his life and would seek protection from the court.

He argued his case himself during the hearing without engaging a lawyer and sought several security-related directions, including access to spectacles, pen and paper in jail, and assurance of personal security, officials said. KIS/COR PTI KSS KSS