Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur launches hunger strike in jail alleging lack of transparency in arrest

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, currently lodged in the Deoria district jail, has launched an indefinite hunger strike, alleging that the authorities failed to provide CCTV camera footage related to his arrest.

Thakur claimed that despite repeated demands, the CCTV footage and digital video recording of his arrest inside a train at Shahjahanpur have not been made available to him, alleging a lack of transparency in the arrest process.

Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as Deoria SP in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife using fabricated documents.

Amid tight security arrangements, Thakur was produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court on Friday, which adjourned the hearing on his bail plea to Saturday.

His counsel pressed for bail, claiming procedural lapses and the failure of the authorities to furnish crucial evidence, including CCTV footage.

Speaking on the court premises, Thakur said he has been on a hunger strike since Thursday evening, demanding CCTV camera footage and call detail records (CDR) from the time of his arrest at the Shahjahanpur railway station till he was produced in the police station.

Thakur also said that he has written to the Chief Justice of India, besides informing the court about his protest, seeking their immediate intervention in the matter. PTI COR CDN ARI