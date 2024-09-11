Ex-IPS officer appointed MP's chief information commissioner

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed former special inspector general of police Vijay Yadav as the chief information commissioner of the state.

Along with Yadav, the state government on Tuesday also appointed three other information commissioners - Umashankar Pachouri (educationist), Vandana Gandhi (social worker) and Omkar Nath (retired judge), a press release said.

The names were decided in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other members, including Leader of Opposition in state assembly Umang Singhar and Minister for Public Health Engineering Sampatiya Uikey, it said. PTI ADU GK