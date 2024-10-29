Ex-IPS officer DK Panda lodges complaint alleging Rs 381 cheating, criminal threat

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Former inspector general of police-turned-'doosri Radha' D K Panda has lodged a complaint against unknown persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 381 crore. A case has been registered at Dhoomanganj police station of Prayagraj following this, police said.

Citing terror links, Panda has also demanded that the investigation be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Based on the complaint lodged by Panda, a case has been registered under sections 351 (4) (criminal intimidation) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the BNS.

Odisha resident and 1971 batch IPS officer Debendra Kishore Panda claimed to have seen Lord Krishna in his dream, which changed his life and he became the second Radha.

Panda used to wear a saree and 'sindoor'. He took voluntary retirement from the services in November 2005.

In his complaint dated October 25 and lodged at Dhoomanganj police station, Panda said, "Today at 3.25 pm, one man who gave his name as Arav Sharma spoke to me on Whatsapp voice call from Nicosia, Cyprus and threatened me in abusive language. He said earlier that he belongs to Rajasthan.

"He works in CySEC, Cyprus and has jurisdiction all over the European Union. I have never met him," he said.

Panda said the man came in contact with him online through one Rahul Gupta in the finance department of Fimnix Group at London.

"I came in contact with Rahul online. I was doing online trading in Finnixgroup.com in USD, helped by Vineet Goel.

"I made a good profit. I withdraw the profits to my bank accounts in Prayagraj, but the money was not credited to my bank accounts," Panda said in his complaint.

Instead, Panda said, they asked him to pay for tax, conversion, liquidity, transaction fee and other things.

"Due to some problem in Finninxgroup, Arav Sharma of CySEC came in picture. He recovered my entire profit money of about 381 crore rupees," Panda said.

The former IPS officer said Arav Sharma demanded Rs 8 lakh from him but he did not agree because he thought it was wrong. Sharma got angry and started abusing him, he alleged.

According to Panda, Sharma told him that said he will use his passport, Aadhaar card, PAN and other documents to indulge in terror funding from his money to implicate him and cause maximum damage to him.

The former police official further said in his complaint, "I asked him to give his official photo ID card, Aadhaar card, bank details and the likes but he did not give. I have some doubt about his identity and official status.

"At 4:26 pm, one man called Deepak talked to me from his phone. He said, he is speaking from Nicosia, Cyprus and he is assistant to Arav Sharma," Panda said.

He said Deepak advised him to talk to Arav Sharma or else his money would be put in terror funding and he would immensely suffer.

"This clearly shows that Arav Sharma has links with terror groups. Deepak also has knowledge about it," Panda said in his complaint, and urged the police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter.

"It will be better if the investigation is handed over to the CBI or NIA because the issue of terror links has come before us," Panda said in his complaint. PTI RAJ NAV KSS KSS