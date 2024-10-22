Ex-IPS officer Lalit Das appointed chairman of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) Former IPS officer Lalit Das has been appointed as chairman of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), an official statement said.

Retired IAS officer Uddhaba Chandra Majhi and former OAS officer Saroj Kumar Mishra were named members of the OSSSC, which started functioning from November 2012, it said.

The Commission was formed to regulate the method of recruitment in all Group C civil posts and services under different district offices of the Odisha government, officials said. PTI BBM RBT