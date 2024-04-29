Advertisment
National

Debasish Dhar moves SC against cancellation of nomination papers as BJP candidate from Birbhum

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
BJP candidate from Birbhum constituency Debashis Dhar during an election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Kunuri village in Birbhum district, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Former IPS officer Debasish Dhar (File image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider listing the plea of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was given a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Birbhum, challenging cancellation of his nomination papers.

Advertisment

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Dhar, that Monday is the last day for filing the nomination papers.

"I will see the email (seeking urgent listing)," the CJI said when the senior lawyer said the plea needed to be heard today itself.

The nomination papers of Dhar as a BJP candidate was cancelled after he failed to produce the 'no dues certificate'.

He had resigned as an IPS officer recently.

The voting for the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat will take place on May 13.

Supreme Court BJP West Bengal IPS officer Birbhum
Advertisment
Subscribe