Ex-IPS officer Praveen Vashista sworn in as vigilance commissioner in CVC

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Former IPS officer Praveen Vashista was on Friday sworn in as the Vigilance Commissioner in the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Vashista last served as special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry.

He was named the vigilance commissioner last month. Vashista made and subscribed the oath on Friday as Vigilance Commissioner before Central Vigilance Commissioner P K Srivastava.

With his appointment, the CVC is at its full strength. The probity watchdog is headed by a central vigilance commissioner and can have a maximum of two vigilance commissioners.

Vashista, a 1991 batch former Indian police service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has a distinguished career spanning over three decades, serving in diverse and important areas such as law enforcement, crisis response, security and management.

He has worked as the inspector general of Economic Offences Wing and Crime Investigation Department of Bihar. As Superintendent of Police, he maintained law and order in districts such as Ranchi, Dumka and Garhwa.

Vashista has also served as superintendent of police and deputy inspector general in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On central deputation, he has held critical portfolios in the Ministry of Home Affairs as joint secretary, additional secretary and special secretary (internal security), according to Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions statement.

Friday's swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CVC.

The tenure of the vigilance commissioner is four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.