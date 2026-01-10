Ex-IPS officer returns to Deoria Jail after receiving treatment at Lucknow's SGPGI

Deoria (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has returned to Deoria District Jail after receiving treatment at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, officials said on Saturday.

Thakur was sent to SGPGI from Gorakhpur after chest pain and heart-related issues. However, no serious problem was found during the examination, they said, adding that he is now completely healthy.

He was arrested on December 10, last year, for allegedly abusing his position as SP Deoria in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife, using fabricated documents.

According to the prison officials, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur arrived at Deoria District Jail at 7 pm on Friday after receiving treatment in Lucknow.

He was brought to the district jail from Lucknow under tight security. The jail doctors arrived on the spot and inquired about his condition.

According to the information, Amitabh Thakur complained of chest pain on Tuesday night. Following this, the jail administration took immediate action and took him to Deoria Medical College. Later, he was sent from BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, to SGPGI Lucknow (Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) for treatment.

The former IPS officer told the jail doctors that he is perfectly fine, the prison administration said. PTI COR NAV SHS