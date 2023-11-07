Ex-IPS official appointed as IIT-M's student Ombuds

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Former IPS official G Thilakavathi has been appointed as 'Student Ombuds' of the IIT Madras with effect from Tuesday, the institute said.

The appointment of the former Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, by the IIT Madras Board of Governors marked the institute’s commitment to maintaining a safe campus environment while ensuring that the well-being of students is protected, a release here said.

In her new role, Thilakavathi will oversee and address concerns related to student grievances, safety, and disciplinary matters. She will play a crucial role in fostering and nurturing an inclusive atmosphere on the campus, ensuring that students have a supportive environment for their academic and personal growth, the release added.

She would work closely with the institute to ensure students’ concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly, said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras. PTI JSP ROH