Ex-ISRO chief to deliver convocation address at IIM Bangalore’s 50th Convocation on Mar 28

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) announced on Monday that former ISRO Chairman S Somanath will be the chief guest at its 50thConvocation on March 28.

Somanath will deliver the convocation address.

During the ceremony, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, will also share his message. Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, will highlight some of the achievements and accomplishments of the Institute.

Degrees will be awarded to the students of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes, said a press release issued by IIMB.

One PhD scholar will be given the Institute award for excellence in research, while gold medals will be awarded for Best All Round Performance, First Rank and Second Rank, it added.