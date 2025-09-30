Ex-Jammu Municipal Corporation mayor among 10 booked for embezzlement in cow-shelter

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) A senior BJP leader and former mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta along with nine others were booked in a case related to alleged embezzlement in a private cow-shelter here, a senior lawyer said on Tuesday.

The 10 persons are facing charges of theft of 13 cows and 24 calves besides misappropriation of Rs 97 lakhs of 'Hare Krishna Gaushala' located at Top Sher Khania in Jammu, the lawyer said.

He said the information about registration of the case under various sections of BNS against the accused was intimated by Bakshi Nagar SHO to the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (Munsiff), Jammu Rekha Sharma.

The SHO, who was facing contempt of court action, for not registering the case on the directions of the court earlier, said the investigation of the instant case is being conducted by ASI Ashok Kumar.

The case owes its origin to a complaint lodged by Rohit Bali, General Secretary of Hare Krishna Gaushala Charitable Trust, alleging theft of 37 bovine animals and misappropriation of huge amounts of money, the lawyer said.

He moved to the court after all his attempts to register a case against the accused failed last year.

The court of JMIC (Munsiff), in an order in February this year directed for investigation of the case but the police did not register an FIR and accordingly Bali filed a contempt petition against the Station house officer on June 6. PTI TAS NB