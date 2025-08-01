Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna convicted by Special Court in rape case

Bengaluru: Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was on Friday convicted by a Special Court here in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.

Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- in Hassan and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

During the court proceedings, Revanna appeared visibly shaken and reportedly broke down as the judge read out his conviction.

The trial in this case concluded on July 18, and orders were reserved for July 30. However, the judge adjourned the verdict to Friday seeking clarification on mobile location data and other technical evidence.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, had filed a 1,632-page chargesheet with statements from 113 witnesses in the case in September 2024.

Prajwal was booked under sections 376(2)(k) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, and Section 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Nayak told reporters that the prosecution examined 26 witnesses and submitted 180 documents. "The main evidence is of the victim, a lady, it was a very very convincing one..." He also noted that the trial was considered fast, concluding after 38 adjournments.

"It is victory for the victim... I also congratulate the SIT team, we relied not only on the oral evidence, but also the digital evidence, technical evidence, DNA report, FSL report. The clothes worn by the victim during the rape were also identified and the Investigation Officer (IO) was successful in seizing the clothes even after three-four years. Also, digital evidence played a role as the accused himself had recorded the video...." he added.

The court has convicted Prajwal Revanna on all counts, accepting the prosecution’s case, Additional SPP B N Jagadeesha said. "Clinching evidence is the victim's evidence, coupled with digital evidence available in this case." Four separate cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the cases against him.

Prajwal Revanna (34) is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

The cases came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26, 2024 He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 last year, upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.