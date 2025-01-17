Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren admitted to hospital

Jamshedpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren was on Friday admitted to hospital due to a stomach ailment.

The BJP legislator from Seraikela constituency had been keeping unwell for the last few days.

“I have been admitted to Tata Main Hospital (Jamshedpur) this morning due to health-related complications. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about,” Soren said in a post on X.

“Now, I am feeling much better and very soon, after becoming fully healthy, I will be back among you all,” he added. PTI BS RBT