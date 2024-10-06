National

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren arrives days after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren arrives days after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday.

He was admitted to the hospital after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy, a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr Sudhir Rai told PTI that Soren's condition was stable and improving.

Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.

BJP Jharkhand Champai Soren
Subscribe