Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren lodges complaint with EC against JMM leaders for poll code violation

Jamshedpur, Nov 10 (PTI) BJP leader and former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that JMM leaders and ministers were distributing money in villages ahead of the Ghatsila bypoll in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kumar on behalf of Soren, the BJP leader said in a statement.

In the complaint, Kumar — who manages Soren’s social media accounts — alleged that despite the bypoll in Ghatsila being scheduled for Tuesday (November 11), "gross misconduct" was reported from several areas.

"The ruling party’s MLAs and ministers are roaming around villages and distributing money, which is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Kumar claimed in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

He named Transport Minister Deepak Birua, and JMM legislators Louis Marandi, Mangal Kalindi, Sanjeev Sardar and Samir Mohanty, alleging that they were involved in such activities even though they belong to different constituencies.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Karn Satyarthi told PTI that the administration had received complaints about Birua, Marandi and Kalindi.

"However, during investigation, we did not find them in Ghatsila. Marandi and Kalindi were found to be in their hometowns in Dumka and Jamshedpur respectively, while Birua was also not present in Ghatsila," the DEO said.

Satyarthi, however, assured to initiate a stringent against persons indulging in activities in violation of the MCC. PTI BS MNB