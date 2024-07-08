Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren takes oath as minister in Hemant Soren govt

Ranchi, Jul 8 (PTI) Former chief minister Champai Soren on Monday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Ten others will also take oath as ministers along with Champai Soren.

Champai had resigned from the post of CM on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Champai Soren at a function at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and other government officials. PTI SAN ACD