Ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda flags Chaibasa blood bank irregularities, calls for thorough probe

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 31 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities at a blood bank in West Singhbhum district, where HIV-infected blood was reportedly transfused to five children suffering from thalassemia.

"The state of around 50 per cent of blood banks in Jharkhand, including Chaibasa, is pathetic and needs a thorough high-level inquiry," Koda told PTI.

He said he had visited Sadar Hospital on October 27 after learning that five children, mostly poor tribals, had been transfused contaminated blood and later tested HIV-positive.

Referring to the HIV detection among the children, Koda said the victims were sent home, where treatment was being provided, calling the situation “very serious”.

"The government should have set up an isolation ward in the hospital to contain the virus and ensure proper medical care, but we cannot expect this from an insensitive administration," he rued.

"The entire system of the blood bank, operating without renewal of its license, has collapsed. Yet, the health minister is passing the buck instead of setting the house in order," he alleged.

Koda further claimed that unscrupulous elements were taking advantage of the blood bank’s mismanagement to engage in black marketing of blood.

"This is really unfortunate," he said.

The state health minister should own the responsibility and step down, he demanded.

Asked about the level of inquiry he expected, Koda declined to comment further, saying the Jharkhand High Court had already taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

Earlier, JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy had strongly criticised the Chaibasa blood bank incident, saying that the suspension of the District Civil Surgeon was not sufficient.

"The Health Ministry and the state secretariat are responsible. Why were provisions of the National Blood Policy not implemented in Jharkhand?" he asked.

Roy alleged that Sadar Hospitals in 23 districts lacked blood separation units and alleged that government-operated blood banks were "victims of such anarchy". PTI BS MNB