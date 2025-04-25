Ex-J'khand CM announces campaign against religious conversion of tribals, Bangladeshi infiltration

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren on Friday announced the launch of a “decisive movement” against alleged religious conversion of tribals and Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

The campaign will be launched on ‘Hul Diwas’ (revolution day) from Santhal Pargana on June 30, Soren told reporters here.

The movement will be launched in the presence of tribal and religious leaders, along with thousands of community members, the BJP MLA from Seraikela assembly segment said.

“We will launch a decisive movement against religious conversion of tribals and Bangladeshi infiltration,” Soren said.

“Bangladeshi infiltrators have occupied our lands in districts like Pakur, Sahebganj and Dumka, They are luring or threatening our daughters to get married to them. This must be stopped,” he asserted.

Recalling the sacrifices made by tribal icons like Baba Tilka Majhi, Sidho-Kanho, Birsa Munda and Tana Bhagat, Soren said “there will be no compromise with our existence and self-respect.” PTI BS RBT