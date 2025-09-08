Ex-J'khand CM Champai Soren pays homage to tribals killed in 1980 Gua police firing

Jamshedpur, Sept 8 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren on Monday slammed the Congress for what he termed its "anti-tribal stance" and appealed to adivasis and moolvasis to unite and launch a massive mass movement in the state against religious conversion and the fast-changing demography.

Paying tribute to tribals who laid down their lives for jal, jungle, jameen (water, forest and land) at Gua in West Singhbhum district during the Jharkhand movement in 1980, Soren said several people were killed in police firing in the incident during the separate state movement.

"Every year we come here to pay homage to our martyrs and draw inspiration to continue the struggle for the state they dreamt of," Soren added.

Talking to reporters, the tribal leader accused the Congress of "consistently adopting an anti-tribal posture." He said, "Congress was in power when the 1980 police firing occurred. Every time, they were bent on crushing the separate state movement because they were against it." He further alleged, "The movements launched by our icons — Birsa Munda, Poto Ho, Sidho-Kanho, Tilka Majhi, Phulo-Jhano — were aimed at protecting tribals’ jal, jungle and jameen. But Congress never delivered in the interest of the community. Instead, it used bullets to crush our movement." Holding the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government responsible for the fast-changing demography in the state, Soren said even today the identity and existence of adivasis are at stake.

"Ever since Congress came to Jharkhand, it has neither supported adivasis and moolvasis nor safeguarded their rights," he added.

Calling for a fresh 'Jan Andolan' (mass movement), he said, "Jharkhand needs one more massive movement to protect our land, which is being forcibly grabbed, particularly in Santhal Pargana region, despite the existing century-old Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act." Condemning the government’s recent action at Nagri in Ranchi, during the 'Hal Joto, Ropo Ropo' agitation, he said, "How can the government acquire our agricultural land without any negotiation with the owners? Through the successful Nagri agitation, we have sent out a message that adivasis are not safe, as their land and social system continue to be attacked. Hence, a mass movement is needed to stop such anti-tribal activities." PTI BS MNB