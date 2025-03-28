Ex-J'khand CM Champai Soren raises concern over 'conversion' of tribal people

Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Friday raised concern over the alleged religious conversion of tribal people and called for the preservation of their culture, ahead of Sarhul, the biggest festival of indigenous people.

Advocating the "delisting" of tribal people who have converted to other religions, Soren said that if conversion is not stopped, tribal culture and existence will disappear.

"Despite moving away from our traditions, these people (who have converted to other religions) are enjoying the benefits of reservations (meant for tribals). The children of the Sarna tribal society are lagging behind in this race.

"If the conversion is not stopped, who will worship in the future at our Sarna Sthals, Jahersthans, Deshauli, etc.? If this continues, our culture will come to an end. Our very existence will be erased," Soren posted on X.

He also said tribal leader Kartik Oraon had moved the 'delisting' proposal in Parliament in 1967, in which he proposed to exclude those who changed their religion from the reservation.

His proposal was referred to a parliamentary committee by the then central government, he added.

"The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinised the proposal and gave its recommendations on November 17, 1969. Their major recommendation was that any person who has renounced tribal traditions and converted to Christianity or Islam shall not be considered a member of a Scheduled Tribe," he said.

Soren claimed that Oraon had also submitted a letter signed by 322 Lok Sabha members and 26 Rajya Sabha MPs to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, insisting that she accept the committee's recommendations on the proposal, as it is a question of survival for crores of tribals.

He alleged that the then Congress government shelved the proposal Alleging that the Congress is "anti-tribal", Soren said, "The party removed the British-era 'Tribal Religion Code' from the census in 1961." He said that tribal culture is "not only a method of worship but also a lifestyle".

Champai Soren became the chief minister on February 2 last year, days after his predecessor and JMM leader Hemant Soren resigned before he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Champai Soren submitted his resignation letter to the governor on July 3 as CM to pave the way for Hemant, who was again sworn in as the chief minister.

He quit the JMM on August 28 and joined the BJP on August 30 last year. PTI SAN BDC