Ex-J'khand CM Hemant Soren declares 'rebellion' to drive out 'feudal forces

Bhognadih (Sahibganj), Jun 30 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday declared a “rebellion” against “feudal forces”, asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will drive out the BJP from across the country.

Soren, addressing a rally here on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', also claimed that the saffron party has turned “jittery” after his release from jail and its leaders are “conspiring” against him again.

"I have stepped out of my home for the first time post my release to address you on ‘Hul Diwas’. It is a day of inspiration for all of us. Like the Santhal uprising against the British, we declare 'Hul rebellion' to drive out feudal forces not only from Jharkhand but across the country," he said.

The day marks the 1855 Santhal rebellion against the British.

“I was implicated in false cases... The Centre unleashes its probe agencies to harass those who raise their voice against it. It is only two days that I am out of jail, but the BJP is jittery. Top party leaders are frequenting Jharkhand and conspiring against me again," he said.

The JMM executive president also asserted that Jharkhand is known as a land of revolutionaries and “we are not afraid of jail, lathi or execution”.

"It has come to my knowledge that they (BJP) are making plans to prepone assembly elections (in Jharkhand)... I dare them to conduct the elections any day they wish to... We are prepared. They will face a crushing defeat," he said, urging people to be ready to face “testing times ahead”.

Soren, who began his speech with 'Hul Johar' - a salutation in Santhal language meaning 'revolutionary solution', claimed that when he started demanding the rights of tribals, including Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre in lieu of coal resources, he was sent behind bars.

“But, the task I initiated and the war I waged will not stop," the former CM asserted.

He said a legislation will be brought in, which will ensure that benefits of the mines and minerals reach the people of Jharkhand first, contending that resources from the state were “making other places rich while its inhabitants were forced to live in poverty and backwardness”.

Soren also hit out at the Centre, alleging that prices of essential commodities were soaring, and examination papers were getting regularly leaked.

The former CM was released on Friday from the Birsa Munda Jail after the Jharkhand high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Chief Minister Champai Soren, speaking on the occasion, alleged that his predecessor was put behind bars as he was talking about the welfare of the poor, dalits and tribals.

“He (Hemant Soren) was sent to jail on false allegations made by those who have been looting Jharkhand,” the CM said.

Champai Soren also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 396 projects worth about Rs 290 crore.

Those present in the rally included Hemant Soren's wife and JMM legislator Kalpana Soren and brother Basant Soren, who is also a minister.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighters Veer Sidhu and Kanhu, who led the Santhal uprising against the British rule in 1855. PTI NAM/SAN RBT