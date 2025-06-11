Ex-Karnataka MLA booked for obstructing port authority official in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against former Karnataka MLA Moideen Bava and two of his associates for allegedly obstructing a senior official of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) from discharging official duties.

The complaint, filed by the NMPA Deputy Chairperson S K Murugan, alleged that Bava and his associates visited the official’s office on June 9 and demanded the clearance of a project bill.

According to the FIR, the group refused to leave the office premises, engaged in heated arguments, and followed the official when he stepped out. The trio allegedly intercepted his vehicle and continued to threaten him for around 15 minutes.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), Section 504 (intentional insult), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 34 (common intention).

No arrests have been made as yet.

Bava, a former Congress legislator from Mangaluru North, denied the allegations, stating that he had merely accompanied a contractor seeking clarification on procedural delays. He termed the case as “politically motivated” and said there was no attempt to threaten or obstruct the official.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to ascertain the sequence of events. PTI COR JR ROH