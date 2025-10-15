Ex-Kenya PM Raila Odinga dies in Kerala

Kochi: Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Amolo Odinga, who had arrived at Koothattukulam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district for Ayurvedic treatment, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, police and hospital authorities said.

He was 80.

Hospital sources said Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility at around 8 am. He was immediately given CPR and shifted to Devamatha Hospital in Koothattukulam town at around 8.20 a m.

Despite all resuscitation efforts, the patient was declared dead at 9.52 am, a hospital source said.

His body was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, where the embalming procedure was carried out, police said.

Subsequently, his mortal remains were taken to Cochin International Airport Limited, from where they will be flown to Mumbai on a special aircraft.

At the airport, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid his last respects to Raila Odinga.

Odinga, who had been suffering from various ailments, including chronic kidney disease, had arrived at the Ayurveda facility nearly a week ago. He was scheduled to return to Kenya on Friday, sources said.

A spokesman for the Sreedhareeyam Eye Hospital said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Odinga's demise.

In a post on X, Vijayan said Odinga's contributions to democracy and public life in Africa were immense.

"On behalf of Kerala, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Kenya," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, Koothattukulam police have registered a case under Section 194 (Unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The police also recorded the statement of his sister, Ruth Adhiambo Odinga.