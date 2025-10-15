Ex-Kenya PM Raila Odinga dies of cardiac arrest in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 15 (PTI) Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, who had arrived at Koothattukulam in Kerala's Ernakulam district for Ayurvedic treatment, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, police and hospital authorities said.

Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility and was rushed to a private hospital in Koothattukulam, where he was pronounced dead around 9.52 am, a spokesman for the Ayurvedic eye hospital said.

His body is currently kept at the hospital, police said.

The spokesman said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision.

A police officer said that information regarding Odinga's death had been conveyed to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) for necessary procedures as per protocol.