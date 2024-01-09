Ex-Kolkata Police commissioner Tushar Kanti Talukdar no more

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Former Kolkata Police commissioner Tushar Kanti Talukdar died at a city hospital on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, an official said.

Talukdar, 85, was the commissioner of police from 1992 to 1996 during the erstwhile Left Front government.

He was admitted to hospital on Sunday morning after he complained of breathlessness.

"Mr Talukdar was intubated soon after he was admitted. His condition deteriorated further with dropping blood pressure and acute kidney disorder caused by chronic kidney disease," the official said.

"The patient’s condition led to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday around 11:53 am and could not be revived," he added. PTI SCH RBT