Ex-lifeguard of Greater Noida pvt school sentenced to life term for sexually assaulting minor

Noida (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Gautam Budhha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced a former lifeguard of a Greater Noida private school to life imprisonment on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half years old girl in 2018.

The accused, Chandidas from West Bengal, was sent to jail after the court pronounced its verdict.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 24,000 on the convict and said the DPS Society, which runs the school, will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim and her family for negligence. The compensation will have to be paid in a month through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The father of the girl got a complaint lodged against the convict at the Surajpur police station under section 376AB and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018.

The incident took place on July 12, 2018, when the lifeguard committed the heinous act while teaching the girl how to swim. When the girl returned home after school, she complained of pain to her mother and narrated the incident to her, following which the family members took the girl for a medical examination.

The school management had initially denied the incident, but the allegations were confirmed after police checked the CCTV footage. The accused was arrested and sent to jail subsequently. PTI COR RC