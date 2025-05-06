Ex-lover gets life term for gunning down woman, son in Kota

Kota, May 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life on Tuesday for the murder of a woman and her 12-year-old son seven years ago, a court official said.

Chandraprakash Pathak, a native of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, who was also fined Rs 60,500, was convicted for gunning down Mohini, 35, and her son in her house in Kota's Bhemganj Mandi Police Station area in 2018.

According to public prosecutor Manoj Puri, Pathak had a love affair with Mohini, who then lived in Bhopal. She later married a Kota property dealer.

On January 21, 2018, a vengeful Pathak barged into Mohini's house in Kota when her husband was away and fired multiple shots at her and her son, he said.

Pathak was tracked down through CCTV footage and nabbed by police. PTI COR VN VN