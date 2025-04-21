Ex-lover held after woman commits 'suicide'; kin allege foul play

Jalna, Apr 21 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself as she was fed up with the harassment by her former lover, a married man, in Fatehpur village of Jalna district, police said on Monday.

Police arrested one Vishal Agham (22) on the charge of abetment of suicide. However, family members of the deceased woman alleged foul play and demanded the registration of the murder case.

According to police, the woman recently broke her relationship with Agham after her marriage was fixed with another man.

"However, Agham started harassing the woman and threatened to defame her before her fiance," an official said.

Unable to stand the harassment, the woman went to Agham's house on Sunday and hanged herself from the ceiling.

Police have registered an abetment of suicide case against Agham, his mother, and brother.

However, relatives of the deceased suspected foul play and demanded the registration of a murder case. They staged a protest outside the local police station. PTI COR NSK