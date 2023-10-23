Ex-Madhya Pradesh home minister Umashankar Gupta in ICU after he suffers heart attack

Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh home minister and senior BJP leader Umashankar Gupta suffered a heart attack on Monday and was admitted to a hospital here, his relative said.

The 71-year-old leader, aspiring to contest the next month's assembly elections, was denied a ticket by the BJP which released its fifth list of candidates on Saturday.

"Gupta is under observation in the ICU after placement of a stent. He is better now," Gupta's nephew Ashish Agrawal told PTI from the hospital where the ex-minister is undergoing treatment.

He said Gupta experienced severe pain in his chest at a 'Kanya Bhoj' programme organised by the BJP in a civic ward at around 2:30 pm.

A staffer at the private hospital where Gupta is admitted said he was rushed to the facility at 3 pm.

She said three doctors are monitoring Gupta's health.

A day earlier, Gupta's supporters had protested in front of Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma after he was denied a ticket from the Bhopal South-West Assembly segment in the party's fifth list released on Saturday. They demanded that the official nominee of the party, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, be replaced.

Gupta was defeated by his nearest Congress rival from the South-West assembly segment in the 2018 assembly elections. PTI LAL NSK