Ex-Maharashtra BJP minister Raj Purohit passes away at 71

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Raj K Purohit, a prominent voice of north Indian communities in Mumbai, has died following an illness, sources said on Sunday.

He was 71.

Purohit breathed his last at a private hospital here on Saturday, they said.

A well-known figure in Mumbai BJP circles, he had served as the party's city president and a minister in the Maharashtra government, and was the BJP's chief whip in the assembly between 2014-19.

He was once regarded as one of the most influential leaders of the BJP's city unit, wielding considerable clout in south Mumbai.

Purohit was denied a ticket in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections.

His death has left Maharashtra's political and social life devoid of an experienced, erudite leader with deep grassroots connect, party leaders said.

Paying tribute, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said he was pained to learn about Purohit's demise.

"From a Mumbai municipal corporator to an MLA and a minister in the Maharashtra assembly, my friend Raj Purohit was a popular public representative deeply connected with the people," Tawde said in a post on X.

Purohit was regarded as the biggest "messiah" of migrant tenants living in Mumbai and had worked throughout his life for their upliftment, he noted.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP in Maharashtra and for me personally. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and admirers," Tawde said.

In the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Raj Purohit's son and BJP leader Akash Purohit won from ward number 221.

The deceased leader's mortal remains will be kept for paying homage at Rajhans Building on the Marine Drive here from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, the sources said. PTI ND GK