Ex-Maharashtra guv Koshyari meets Fadnavis in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence here.

The meeting took place at the deputy chief minister's official residence Sagar on Sunday.

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis said, “Former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid a courtesy visit to my residence Sagar. I welcomed him wholeheartedly." The details of the meeting, however, were not divulged.

Koshyari's tenure as the governor of Maharashtra was eventful, with the early morning swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis as the chief minister with the NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy in November 2019, the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and swearing in the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as the chief minister with Fadnavis as his deputy in June last year. PTI ND ARU