Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone pelting on his car

Nagpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol. Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident. He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

Advertisment

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," he said.

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. PTI COR CLS VT NSK