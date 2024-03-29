Ex-Maharashtra minister and PWP leader Meenakshi Patil dies

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Meenakshi Patil died at the age of 77 in her native Alibag taluka of Raigad district due to a prolonged illness, party sources said.

She is survived by a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, the sources in the PWP said.

Patil represented the Alibag assembly constituency thrice - in 1995, 1999 and 2009. She was a minister of state in Maharashtra during the government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh in 1999.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condoled Patil's death. He described her as a fearless leader whose life was devoted to welfare of the weak, deprived and marginalised sections of the society. PTI MR NP