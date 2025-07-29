Ex-Maharashtra minister, Cong leader Suresh Warpudkar joins BJP

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Suresh Warpudkar on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters, giving a boost to the ruling party in Parbhani district of Maharashtra.

BJP's state unit president Ravindra Chavan welcomed Warpudkar into the party fold at a function held at the party's state headquarters here.

Chavan said Warpudkar was known for his commitment to social causes.

"His entry into the BJP, inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will further strengthen the party's vision of a developed Maharashtra and India," he said.

Warpudkar's political experience would enhance the BJP's organisational strength in Parbhani, he said.

"Everyone who joins the BJP is given due respect, and the same will be extended to Warpudkar and his colleagues," he said.

Warpudkar, a former junior minister, said he joined the BJP to support its development-oriented policies.

"With everyone's cooperation, I am committed to spreading the party's ideology and contributing to its growth," he said.

Parbhani Guardian Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar was present at the event. PTI ND NP