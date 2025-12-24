Ex-Maldives V-P urges world leaders to prioritise peace amid Bangladesh crisis

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The former vice-president of Maldives, Faisal Naseem, on Wednesday called for global leaders to prioritise peace and work together to prevent man-made disasters, while addressing concerns over atrocities against minorities and radicalisation in Bangladesh.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the 8th Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture, Naseem emphasised that peace must come before everything else, drawing from the teachings of forefathers.

"Man-made disasters, that is something we can stop, we can reduce... Big countries need to work together and come to a peace table and stop killing. Peace has to come before everything... The only choice is peace," Naseem said, commenting on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

When asked about radicalisation posing a major threat to society, particularly in Bangladesh, he said, "Governments have to find out before things happen. Leaders are there to act before something happens." Naseem, who served as the vice-president of Maldives from 2018 to 2023, was the keynote speaker at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture this year.

His remarks follow heightened concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh after the political upheaval in 2024 following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Recent incidents, including the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, over alleged blasphemy allegations earlier this month have triggered protests in India and international criticism.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader and president of the India Foundation, Ram Madhav, praised Maldives as an example where Islam, peace and democracy coexist, highlighting the country's constitutional declaration as an Islamic state while maintaining democratic institutions.

"Maldives is one of those 25 countries in the world which constitutionally declared itself as an Islamic state. Out of the 25, hardly three or four are democracies. Maldives is one example where Islam, peace and democracy coexist," he said.

Madhav added, "The Maldivian experience shows that a strong commitment to democratic institutions can coexist with religious identity and social harmony." PTI RK OZ ARI ARI