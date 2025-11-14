Ex-manager of private company booked over misappropriation of Rs 63.8 lakh

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a former manager of a private company for allegedly misappropriating funds and assets worth Rs 63.8 lakh, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Shil-Daighar police station, the owner of the company that deals in oxygen cylinders said the accused worked with them from July 2021 to August 2025.

“The complainant found major discrepancies in the company’s accounts during a recent audit. It emerged that the accused had been swindling money and misappropriating assets.” According to the police, accused Purnachandra Panigrahi allegedly diverted Rs 35 lakh from the sale of gas cylinders, misappropriated 500 oxygen cylinders worth Rs 22.5 lakh and a few assets, collectively misappropriating Rs 63.8 lakh.

The accused has been booked for cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding that an investigation is in progress. PTI COR NR