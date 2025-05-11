Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh condoles death of BSF constable

Imphal, May 11 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condoled the death of BSF constable Deepak Chingakham, who died from his injuries at a hospital in Jammu on Sunday.

Chimngakham of Manipur was among the eight BSF personnel injured in the cross-border shelling along the International Border in J&K's R S Pura Sector on Saturday.

This takes the death toll on the Indian side in the four days of intense clashes between India and Pakistan to 28.

In a post on X, Singh on Sunday said, "Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who sustained fatal injuries during cross border firing from Pakistan in RS Pura sector and laid down his life in the line of duty." "He was a proud son of Manipur, and as a Manipuri-Meitei, his courage and devotion to the nation reflect the unwavering commitment of our people to protect and serve" Singh added.

"We salute the armed forces for their relentless dedication and bravery. We stand with the family of Constable Deepak in this difficult time and will extend all possible support. His sacrifice will always be remembered with honour and pride," Singh said. PTI COR MNB